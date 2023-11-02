Pitney-Bowes Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pitney-Bowes (PBI):

Earnings: -$12.52 million in Q3 vs. $5.49 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q3 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.00 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $783.75 million in Q3 vs. $830.91 million in the same period last year.

