Pitney-Bowes Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pitney-Bowes (PBI):

Earnings: $5.487M in Q3 vs. $9.067 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.03 in Q3 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.00 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $830.914M in Q3 vs. $875.449M in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.