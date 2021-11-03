Pitney-Bowes Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pitney-Bowes (PBI) reported a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $9.07 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $11.39 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $875.45 million from $891.90 million last year.

Pitney-Bowes earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q3): $875.45 Mln vs. $891.90 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.35 to $0.42

