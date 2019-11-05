Pitney-Bowes Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pitney-Bowes (PBI):

-Earnings: -$3.13 million in Q3 vs. $80.27 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.02 in Q3 vs. $0.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $41.09 million or $0.24 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.23 per share -Revenue: $790.13 million in Q3 vs. $760.28 million in the same period last year.

