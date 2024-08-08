Pitney-Bowes Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pitney-Bowes (PBI):

Earnings: -$24.9 million in Q2 vs. -$141.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.14 in Q2 vs. -$0.81 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.03 per share for the period.

Revenue: $793.170 million in Q2 vs. $776.481 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.