Pitney Bowes Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) said its second-quarter performance extended momentum from the first quarter, prompting the company to raise its full-year adjusted EBIT, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted free-cash-flow guidance.

Chief Executive Officer Kurt Wolf said the company’s Presort business continued to add customers and maintain a strong sales pipeline, while SendTech improved margins despite increased spending intended to support future growth. He also pointed to progress at Pitney Bowes Bank, debt reduction and the launch of the second phase of the company’s strategic review.

“The highlights I just covered reflect the momentum we continue to build toward achieving profitable organic growth in the coming years,” Wolf said.

Presort Growth Offset by Transportation Costs

Presort continued to win business and has experienced relatively few customer losses since the first half of the prior year, according to Wolf. He said the company believes it has been gaining share in a slowly declining mail market, citing its cost structure, service levels and a Net Promoter Score above 90.

However, higher transportation costs materially affected Presort profitability during the second quarter. Paul Evans, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, said elevated fuel costs had an approximately $6 million impact in the quarter. He said the company expects fuel costs to remain elevated during the second half and also cited a reduced supply of commercial driver’s license holders as a headwind.

Wolf said higher transportation expenses are expected to be reflected in the U.S. Postal Service’s future cost calculations, though any related rate increase would likely not occur until July of next year.

Management defended its Mail Exchange program, which moves mail among Pitney Bowes facilities to achieve five-digit mail sorting discounts. Evans said the company can still overcome elevated fuel costs and derive a benefit through its national network. Wolf said the program helps customers receive mail faster than they might through competitors that hold mail longer to achieve sorting thresholds.

“We don’t want to be shortsighted and overreact to short-term movement in transportation costs,” Wolf said.

SendTech Margins Improve, but Revenue Growth Remains Distant

SendTech posted improved margins in the quarter, although Evans said the result was aided by a tariff refund. He said the segment’s long-term margin level is expected to be in the mid-30% range.

Wolf said SendTech continues to face revenue headwinds from the loss of mailing meters, the exit of certain non-core customer contracts formerly associated with its GEC business, and efforts to shrink the bank balance sheet by reducing lower-value assets.

The company is intentionally reducing less attractive bank assets rather than pursuing loan growth that management believes could generate weaker risk-adjusted returns. Wolf said that strategy will continue to pressure revenue even as the bank begins originating loans through pilot programs.

Shipping software, Mailstream On Demand and eventual growth at the bank could support future SendTech expansion, but Wolf said he does not expect core SendTech revenue growth in the second half. He characterized broader growth in the business as more likely a 2027 or later opportunity.

Management is also consolidating its shipping-software portfolio, which Wolf said currently spans several software, physical, analytics and tracking offerings. The company is seeking to focus investment on products and services where it has the strongest competitive advantage and potential return on assets.

Bank Launches Three Lending Pilots

Pitney Bowes Bank is piloting three lending initiatives designed to build on existing customer relationships. Wolf said the first program provides asset-based lending to certain financially strong Presort customers.

A second pilot would offer credit to shipping-software customers using U.S. Postal Service services. Wolf said private carriers may offer credit terms, while the Postal Service does not, creating an opportunity for Pitney Bowes to use its bank as a competitive advantage in customer acquisition.

The third pilot is focused on logistics and third-party logistics providers, or 3PLs. The company is evaluating short-term credit for 3PLs and potentially merchants that move products through their facilities. Wolf said Pitney Bowes may have visibility into assets held at 3PL facilities that could support the lending process.

Wolf emphasized that all three programs remain in pilot stages and that management is taking a cautious approach. Despite the pilots, the company expects the bank to continue shrinking as it reduces lower-value assets.

Debt Reduction and Strategic Review

Pitney Bowes said it reduced debt by more than $200 million over the past four months and extended its nearest maturity to March 2029. Wolf said year-to-date debt reduction was approximately $55 million, positioning the company to allocate capital opportunistically.

The company also initiated the second phase of its strategic review last month. Wolf said management would not comment on potential outcomes or timing because of the nature of the review.

During the call, Wolf also addressed Hestia Capital’s share distributions and sales. He said he personally owns tens of millions of dollars of Pitney Bowes shares and took more than 1 million of the 1.5 million shares in Hestia’s most recent distribution. Wolf said he expects at least one additional distribution, which he said would largely go to him personally.

In closing, Wolf acknowledged the death of former company leader George Harvey, who led Pitney Bowes from 1983 through 1997. Wolf credited Harvey with helping build the company culture that he said continues to support its performance.

About Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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