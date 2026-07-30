Pitney Bowes Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Pitney Bowes PBI reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, up 59.3% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.47%.



Revenues fell 2.3% year over year to $451 million but surpassed the consensus mark by 3.37%.



The earnings upside reflected lower operating expenses and stronger SendTech profitability, partly aided by a tariff refund. Presort Services remained pressured, with total mail volume down 3% year over year to 3.3 billion pieces.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pitney Bowes Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

PBI’s SendTech Profitability Accelerates

SendTech Solutions revenues declined 1% year over year to $309 million. Continued erosion in the mailing installed base weighed on sales, but strong sales execution and growth in services revenues partly offset the decline.



Operating expenses fell $14 million from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Adjusted segment EBITDA rose 17% year over year to $133 million, while adjusted segment EBIT advanced 21% year over year to $123 million. The segment also received a $5 million tariff refund, supporting the sharp improvement in profitability.

Pitney Bowes Presort Weakness Persists

Presort Services revenues decreased 5% year over year to $143 million. The decline reflected broader market contraction and previously disclosed client losses from the first half of 2025, although the rate of revenue decline continued to moderate.



Adjusted segment EBITDA dropped 36% to $29 million, while adjusted segment EBIT fell 44% to $20 million. Lower volumes reduced operating leverage, and higher fuel and transportation costs added pressure to margins.

PBI Sharpens Cost Structure and Margins

Gross profit declined to $251 million from $260 million, while gross margin narrowed to 55.7% from 56.3%. The contraction reflected lower revenues and weaker operating leverage in Presort Services.



Selling, general and administrative expenses fell to $129 million from $171 million. SG&A expenses represented 28.4% of revenues, down from 37% a year ago. Research and development expenses decreased to $3 million from $4 million.



Adjusted EBIT increased 13% to $116 million, and the adjusted EBIT margin expanded to 25.7% from 22.1%.

Pitney Bowes’ Cash Flow Supports Deleveraging

Cash from operating activities increased 37% year over year to $153 million. Adjusted free cash flow climbed 39% to $148 million, benefiting from stronger operating performance and working-capital execution.



The company reduced debt by $201 million from the end of the first quarter through July 29. This included $104 million during the second quarter and another $97 million in July.



As of July 29, the revolving credit facility had no outstanding balance. Pitney Bowes also pushed its next debt maturity to March 2029, reducing near-term refinancing risk.



The company repurchased 4.5 million shares for $53 million during the second quarter. The board also approved a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 8, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 10.

PBI Raises 2026 Profit and Cash Flow Outlook

Pitney Bowes raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT guidance to $445-$475 million from $425-$465 million. Adjusted earnings guidance increased to $1.55-$1.70 per share from the prior range of $1.50-$1.65.



Adjusted free cash flow is now projected between $360 million and $410 million, up from $345-$380 million. Revenue guidance was reaffirmed at $1.80-$1.86 billion, indicating that the improved profit outlook is centered on execution and cost control rather than higher sales expectations.



The revised guidance builds on the outlook issued after the first quarter, when management had already highlighted improving SendTech profitability and stronger cash generation.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Pitney Bowes carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Shopify SHOP, Sandisk SNDK and HubSpot HUBS are some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Each of the three stocks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shopify, Sandisk and HubSpot are expected to report their quarterly results on Aug. 5. Shares of Sandisk have jumped 327.9%, while Shopify and HubSpot have dropped 19.8% and 37.5%, year to date, respectively.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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