Pitney-Bowes Q1 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Pitney-Bowes (PBI) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$2.89 million, or -$0.02 per share. This compares with -$7.74 million, or -$0.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of -$0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $830.51 million from $834.54 million last year.

Pitney-Bowes earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$2.89 Mln. vs. -$7.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.02 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $830.51 Mln vs. $834.54 Mln last year.

