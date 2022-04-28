Pitney-Bowes Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pitney-Bowes (PBI):

Earnings: $20.82 million in Q1 vs. -$31.54 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.12 in Q1 vs. -$0.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $926.94 million in Q1 vs. $915.20 million in the same period last year.

