Pitney-Bowes Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pitney-Bowes (PBI):

-Earnings: -$208.48 million in Q1 vs. -$2.66 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.22 in Q1 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $8.72 million or $0.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.08 per share -Revenue: $796.27 million in Q1 vs. $795.08 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.