Is Pitney Bowes (PBI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Pitney Bowes (PBI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PBI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.48, while its industry has an average P/E of 6.49. PBI's Forward P/E has been as high as 58.30 and as low as 6.35, with a median of 8.65, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Pitney Bowes is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PBI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

