Pitney Bowes (PBI) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) has been revised to 6.12 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 5.10 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.33% from the latest reported closing price of 3.94 / share.

Pitney Bowes Declares $0.05 Dividend

On November 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 15, 2023 will receive the payment on December 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $3.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.86%, the lowest has been 1.85%, and the highest has been 13.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pitney Bowes. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBI is 0.08%, a decrease of 1.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.32% to 112,835K shares. The put/call ratio of PBI is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,895K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,751K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Management holds 4,539K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,435K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBI by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Clifford Capital Partners holds 4,428K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,488K shares, representing an increase of 21.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBI by 9.11% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,307K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,086K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBI by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Pitney Bowes Background Information

Pitney Bowes is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right.

