Pitney Bowes or FedEx: Which Logistics Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

The shipping and parcel delivery industry continues to benefit from growing e-commerce activity, rising business-to-business shipping demand and increasing adoption of technology-driven logistics solutions. Within this backdrop, Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI and FedEx Corporation FDX are working to strengthen their positions across the shipping and logistics market, making them relevant stocks for investors looking to capitalize on the broader shipping and e-commerce infrastructure theme.



While Pitney Bowes is focused on expanding the shipping and mailing ecosystem through software solutions, customer retention efforts and sales growth initiatives, FedEx is advancing its global transportation network through network optimization, digital intelligence and higher-value shipping services. Both companies are emphasizing service quality, operational efficiency, technology innovation and stronger customer relationships as they adapt to evolving shipping needs across enterprise, business-to-business and e-commerce markets.



Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Pitney Bowes Stock

Pitney Bowes is showing improving traction across its shipping, mailing and software-related businesses as efforts to strengthen sales execution and customer engagement gain momentum. In the first quarter of 2026, SendTech revenues declined less than 1% year over year, marking a notable improvement from the steeper declines that have weighed on the business in recent years. Presort also continued to add new business and expand its sales pipeline, supporting confidence that growth trends are moving in the right direction.



The company is placing greater emphasis on customer retention, customer acquisition and product simplification across its shipping software portfolio. Predictive analytics are being used to identify customers at risk of leaving, while sales teams are becoming more active in pursuing new opportunities. These efforts are beginning to show results, with bookings increasing year over year for the first time and recurring revenue streams benefiting from stronger sales activity.



Traditional mail-related operations remain a long-term challenge, and certain non-core customer relationships could create headwinds later in the year. The company is also investing in sales, software and business development initiatives that may take time to translate into broader revenue growth.



That said, Pitney Bowes expects continued momentum in SendTech and Presort as customer wins convert into revenues and sales activity remains healthy. The company is also evaluating acquisition opportunities within Presort and expanding the use of the banking platform to support customers, creating additional opportunities to drive growth and strengthen its competitive position over time.

The Case for FedEx Stock

FedEx is benefiting from stronger demand across its package delivery network as ongoing efforts to improve revenue quality, expand higher-margin business and optimize operations gain traction. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues increased 8% year over year, supported by strength across nearly all package services. Growth was particularly strong within business-to-business markets, where FedEx continues to focus on gaining share in higher-value verticals. The company also delivered its sixth consecutive quarter of margin expansion within Federal Express, indicating that pricing discipline and network efficiency initiatives are contributing to improved profitability.



Several strategic initiatives are helping strengthen the business. Network 2.0 is allowing more volume to move through optimized facilities, while data-driven tools are improving service levels and operational efficiency. FedEx is also leveraging digital intelligence, automation and machine-learning-based pricing capabilities to enhance customer service and improve revenue quality. International operations remain another area of strength, supported by share gains in Europe, growth in Asia-to-Europe shipping lanes and continued momentum across premium freight services.



Demand conditions remain uneven across parts of the business. The less-than-truckload market continues to face volume pressure, weighing on FedEx Freight results. Global trade policy changes, separation-related expenses tied to the planned Freight spin-off and costs associated with the grounding of the MD-11 fleet have also created headwinds. In addition, changing trade flows and broader macroeconomic uncertainty could continue to affect shipping demand in certain markets.



Looking ahead, FedEx expects continued growth in higher-margin verticals, supported by ongoing network transformation, revenue-quality initiatives and expanding digital capabilities. The planned separation of FedEx Freight, combined with further Network 2.0 deployment and growing adoption of data-driven solutions, could provide additional opportunities to improve efficiency, strengthen profitability and support long-term shareholder value.

Stock Performance & Valuation

As witnessed from the chart below, in the year-to-date period, Pitney Bowes’ share price performance has stood above that of FedEx.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Considering valuation, Pitney Bowes is currently trading at a discount compared with FedEx on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comparing EPS Estimate Trends of PBI & FDX

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBI’s 2026 earnings per share has increased to $1.62 in the past 60 days, as shown below. The revised estimates for 2026 imply year-over-year growth of 20%.

PBI’s EPS Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FDX’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased in the past 60 days to $19.78 per share. This indicates expected earnings growth of 8.7% year over year.

FDX’s EPS Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Which Stock Looks Better Positioned Now?

Pitney Bowes and FedEx both provide exposure to the shipping and logistics industry, but the two companies are at different stages of their business cycles. PBI is focused on stabilizing and growing its shipping, mailing and software-related operations through stronger sales execution, customer retention initiatives and expansion within Presort. Improving bookings trends, a healthier sales pipeline and efforts to leverage its banking platform provide potential catalysts for growth. FedEx, meanwhile, benefits from a significantly larger global logistics network, growing exposure to higher-margin business-to-business shipping markets and ongoing efficiency gains from Network 2.0, digital intelligence and automation initiatives.



At the same time, each company faces distinct challenges. Pitney Bowes continues to navigate the long-term decline in traditional mail-related activities and remains in the early stages of its growth transformation. FedEx is dealing with pressure in its freight business, global trade uncertainties, separation-related expenses tied to the planned Freight spin-off and costs associated with network adjustments.



With Pitney Bowes carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and FedEx a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Pitney Bowes appears to be the better buy at this stage. Improving business trends, rising earnings expectations and multiple opportunities to drive growth across SendTech, Presort and banking-related initiatives support a favorable outlook. The stock also trades at a lower forward earnings multiple than FedEx, providing investors exposure to these growth opportunities at a more attractive valuation. FedEx remains a high-quality logistics franchise with solid long-term prospects, but Pitney Bowes currently offers the stronger combination of earnings momentum, valuation support and growth potential.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.