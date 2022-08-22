Markets
Pitney Bowes Notes Due 2043 Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Pitney Bowes Inc's 6.70% Notes Due 2043 (Symbol: PBI.PRB) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.675), with shares changing hands as low as $21.94 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.96% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PBI.PRB was trading at a 9.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 1.17% in the "Consumer Goods" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PBI.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Pitney Bowes Inc's 6.70% Notes Due 2043:

In Monday trading, Pitney Bowes Inc's 6.70% Notes Due 2043 (Symbol: PBI.PRB) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PBI) are down about 6.2%.

