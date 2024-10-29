Pitney Bowes Leadership Overhaul and Strategic Growth Focus

Pitney Bowes ( (PBI) ) just unveiled an update.

Pitney Bowes Inc. has announced significant leadership changes, appointing Lance Rosenzweig as permanent CEO and adding Paul Evans, Catherine Levene, and Julie Schoenfeld to its Board of Directors. These strategic moves come as the company aims to bolster its financial performance and sustain growth, having seen a 73% share price increase over the past six months. With new leadership, Pitney Bowes is focused on optimizing its core businesses and exploring high-margin opportunities, promising exciting developments for stakeholders and investors.

