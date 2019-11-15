Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.98, the dividend yield is 4.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBI was $4.98, representing a -41.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.56 and a 58.6% increase over the 52 week low of $3.14.

PBI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS). PBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.34. Zacks Investment Research reports PBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -43.1%, compared to an industry average of -19.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PBI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY)

Oppenheimer ETF Trust (OMFS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OMFS with an increase of 6.54% over the last 100 days. CVY has the highest percent weighting of PBI at 1.34%.

