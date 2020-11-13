Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2020

Dividends
Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.78, the dividend yield is 3.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBI was $5.78, representing a -24.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.70 and a 246.11% increase over the 52 week low of $1.67.

PBI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS). PBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.14. Zacks Investment Research reports PBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -61.76%, compared to an industry average of -33.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PBI as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OMFS with an increase of 22.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PBI at 0.88%.

