Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that PBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.92, the dividend yield is 2.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBI was $7.92, representing a -48.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.50 and a 52.9% increase over the 52 week low of $5.18.

PBI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). PBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.09. Zacks Investment Research reports PBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.33%, compared to an industry average of 50.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pbi Dividend History page.

