Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that PBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.81, the dividend yield is 2.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBI was $7.81, representing a -49.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.50 and a 248.66% increase over the 52 week low of $2.24.

PBI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP). PBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.02. Zacks Investment Research reports PBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.67%, compared to an industry average of 20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBI Dividend History page.

