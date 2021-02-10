Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that PBI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBI was $9.24, representing a -40.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.50 and a 453.29% increase over the 52 week low of $1.67.

PBI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and NCR Corporation (NCR). PBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports PBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.67%, compared to an industry average of 19.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PBI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OMFS with an increase of 58.52% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PBI at 0.58%.

