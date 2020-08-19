Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.76, the dividend yield is 3.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBI was $5.76, representing a -19.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.16 and a 244.91% increase over the 52 week low of $1.67.

PBI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS). PBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.23. Zacks Investment Research reports PBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -70.59%, compared to an industry average of -42.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PBI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFS)

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (EWSC)

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWSC with an increase of 40.66% over the last 100 days. OMFS has the highest percent weighting of PBI at 0.96%.

