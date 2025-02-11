PITNEY BOWES Earnings Results: $PBI Reports Quarterly Earnings

PITNEY BOWES ($PBI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, beating estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $516,120,000, beating estimates of $514,750,540 by $1,369,460.

PITNEY BOWES Insider Trading Activity

PITNEY BOWES insiders have traded $PBI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAUREN FREEMEN-BOSWORTH (EVP/Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,308 shares for an estimated $343,453 .

. DEBORAH PFEIFFER (EVP & Pres, Presort Services) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $315,731

PAUL J. EVANS has made 5 purchases buying 29,000 shares for an estimated $226,071 and 0 sales.

PITNEY BOWES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of PITNEY BOWES stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PITNEY BOWES Government Contracts

We have seen $50,099,712 of award payments to $PBI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

