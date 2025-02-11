PITNEY BOWES Earnings Results: $PBI Reports Quarterly Earnings

PITNEY BOWES ($PBI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, beating estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $516,120,000, beating estimates of $514,750,540 by $1,369,460.
PITNEY BOWES Insider Trading Activity
PITNEY BOWES insiders have traded $PBI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAUREN FREEMEN-BOSWORTH (EVP/Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,308 shares for an estimated $343,453.
- DEBORAH PFEIFFER (EVP & Pres, Presort Services) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $315,731
- PAUL J. EVANS has made 5 purchases buying 29,000 shares for an estimated $226,071 and 0 sales.
PITNEY BOWES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of PITNEY BOWES stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,299,716 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,409,943
- CLIFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 930,972 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,637,830
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 656,900 shares (+31281.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,683,697
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 624,878 shares (+182.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,455,380
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 592,973 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,227,897
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 586,249 shares (+47.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,244,442
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 585,443 shares (+136.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,174,208
PITNEY BOWES Government Contracts
We have seen $50,099,712 of award payments to $PBI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- LOCKER, INDOOR, SMART: $5,907,501
- LEASING DIGITAL POSTAGE METERS: $4,733,052
- POSTAGE AND SUPPLIES FOR MAIL METERING EQUIPMENT: $3,943,154
- TASK ORDER FOR MAIL METERING EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE AND MAIL METERING EQUIPMENT METER RENTAL SERVICES FROM 7...: $3,082,597
- MAINTENANCE SERVICES ON PITNEY BOWES MAIL METERING EQUIPMENT AND DATA HOSTING SERVICES.: $3,017,826
