PITNEY BOWES Earnings Preview: Recent $PBI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PITNEY BOWES ($PBI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $503,975,860 and earnings of $0.27 per share.
PITNEY BOWES Insider Trading Activity
PITNEY BOWES insiders have traded $PBI stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KURT JAMES WOLF has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 2,085,877 shares for an estimated $21,035,616.
- JAMES ARTHUR FAIRWEATHER (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) sold 130,000 shares for an estimated $1,408,043
- LAUREN FREEMEN-BOSWORTH (EVP/Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 43,849 shares for an estimated $360,022.
- DEBORAH PFEIFFER (EVP & Pres, Presort Services) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $315,731
- PAUL J. EVANS has made 5 purchases buying 29,000 shares for an estimated $226,071 and 0 sales.
PITNEY BOWES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of PITNEY BOWES stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 1,814,811 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,424,039
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,299,716 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,409,943
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 1,013,637 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,338,731
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 862,560 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,244,934
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 843,515 shares (+1377.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,107,048
- CLIFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 790,380 shares (-28.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,722,351
- UBS GROUP AG added 766,828 shares (+381.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,551,834
PITNEY BOWES Government Contracts
We have seen $48,558,177 of award payments to $PBI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- LOCKER, INDOOR, SMART: $5,907,501
- LEASING DIGITAL POSTAGE METERS: $4,010,605
- POSTAGE AND SUPPLIES FOR MAIL METERING EQUIPMENT: $3,943,154
- TASK ORDER FOR MAIL METERING EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE AND MAIL METERING EQUIPMENT METER RENTAL SERVICES FROM 7...: $3,082,597
- POSTAGE METERING EQUIPMENT LEASE AND MAINTENANCE FOR RURAL DEVELOPMENT POSTAGE IS CONSIDERED A FORM OF CUR...: $2,676,858
