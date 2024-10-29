News & Insights

Pitney Bowes appoints Lance Rosenzweig permanent CEO, Milena Alberti-Perez chair

October 29, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

Pitney Bowes (PBI) announced the appointment of Lance Rosenzweig as the company’s permanent CEO, effective immediately. The company’s board carried out a CEO search process that was supported by an executive recruiting firm and included both internal and external candidates. In addition, Pitney Bowes announced the following changes and enhancements to its board: the election of Milena Alberti-Perez as non-executive chair. Alberti-Perez previously held CFO roles, has served on the board since May 2023.

Read More on PBI:

Stocks mentioned

PBI

