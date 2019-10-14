Pitney Bowes Affected By Malware Attack - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) said it was affected by a malware attack that encrypted information on some systems and disrupted customer access to some of its services.

Meanwhile, the company said it has seen no evidence that customer or employee data has been improperly accessed.

The company noted that its technical team is working to restore the affected systems, and is working closely with third-party consultants to address Malware Attack.

In Monday pre-market trade, PBI is trading at $4.24, down $0.16 or 3.64 percent.

