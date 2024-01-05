News & Insights

World Markets

Pistorius release touches a nerve in country scarred by violence against women

Credit: REUTERS/ALET PRETORIUS

January 05, 2024 — 11:10 am EST

Written by Thando Hlophe and Sisipho Skweyiya for Reuters ->

By Thando Hlophe and Sisipho Skweyiya

PRETORIA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius' release on parole on Friday, nearly 11 years after he shot dead his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, provoked a raw response in a country scarred by violence against women.

Pistorius, who has said repeatedly that he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder, spent about eight and a half years in jail as well as seven months under house arrest, but for many that is not enough.

An average of around 12 women are murdered in South Africa every day, with more than 42,000 rapes recorded in the year to March 2023, police data show.

"Considering that I'm a woman in the rape capital of the world, I'm really disheartened," Bulelwa Adonis, spokesperson for non-profit organisation Women For Change, told Reuters hours after Pistorius was released.

"It seems like there is a normalised mentality of leniency when it comes towards predators, we are talking about an individual that took a life," she added.

Pistorius was originally only given a five-year jail term in 2014 for culpable homicide, before prosecutors appealed against that ruling and it was upgraded to murder. He was granted parole after serving more than half of what was eventually a 13-year-five-month sentence.

Reeva Steenkamp's mother June said on Friday that Pistorius' parole conditions, which include courses on gender-based violence, sent out a clear message that violence against women was taken seriously.

But some residents of the capital Pretoria, where Pistorius killed Steenkamp and was imprisoned, said they disagreed.

23-year-old Siphiwe Moola said his release showed "justice doesn't serve us as women". A man who wished to remain anonymous said Pistorius should go back to jail. "We do not want him around, he is going to kill our wives and sisters," he said.

Others felt Pistorius should be given a second chance but were still wary.

"I don't think women will feel safe around him because history tends to repeat itself," said Keitumetse Mamphekgo, another Pretoria resident aged 19. "What are the chances of him doing it again?"

(Reporting by Thando Hlophe and Sisipho Skweyiya Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Joe Bavier, William Maclean)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.