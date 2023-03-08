Markets
BABY

PishPosh Prices IPO Of 1.82 Mln Shares At $5.00/shr

March 08, 2023 — 10:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PishPosh Inc. (BABY), an online retailer of premium baby products, said that it has priced its initial public offering of 1.82 million shares of common stock at a price of $5.00 per share to the public for a total of $9.10 million of gross proceeds to the company.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market Wednesday, under the symbol "BABY." The offering is expected to close on or about March 10, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.