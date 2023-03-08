PishPosh Prices IPO Of 1.82 Mln Shares At $5.00/shr

(RTTNews) - PishPosh Inc. (BABY), an online retailer of premium baby products, said that it has priced its initial public offering of 1.82 million shares of common stock at a price of $5.00 per share to the public for a total of $9.10 million of gross proceeds to the company.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market Wednesday, under the symbol "BABY." The offering is expected to close on or about March 10, 2023.

