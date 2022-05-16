Pirelli's shareholders extend pact, Bruno indicated as new CEO

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Pirelli's PIRC.MI investor Camfin said on Monday it had agreed with ChemChina, China National Tire & Rubber Corporation (CNRC), and Marco Tronchetti Provera & C. to extend a shareholder pact for the Italian tyremaker until the spring of 2026.

Camfin added Pirelli's current Deputy Chief Executive Officer Giorgio Luca Bruno was indicated as the group's new CEO, while current CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera would be Pirelli's executive vice chairman until the spring of 2026.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Federico Maccioni)

