Pirelli's FY revenue, cash guidance inches up after surprise profit rise

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli PIRC.MI on Thursday inched up its full-year forecasts for revenue and cash after operating profit posted a surprise 4% rise in the third quarter despite the hit from raw material costs and currencies.

Pirelli, the sole supplier of Formula One tyres, forecast revenues of between 5.10 billion euros ($5.85 billion) and 5.15 billion euros this year, compared to a 5.00-5.10 billion euros estimate it providedin August, when it first raised its guidance.

The company, which also manufactures tyres for high-end carmakers such as BMW BMWG.DE and Audi AUDVF.PK, guided for a full-year net cash generation of between 390-410 million euros, up from a previous range of 360-390 million euros.

In the third quarter, Pirelli's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 221.4 million euros from 213.7 million a year earlier because sales of higher-priced products more than offset rising raw material costs and currency effects.

The result topped a company-provided consensus that pointed to a fall in EBIT to 209 million euros.

However the margin on adjusted EBIT fell by one percentage point from a year earlier to 15.7% partly due to a 12 million euro hit from the company's anti-COVID action plan.

Pirelli said that cost increases in raw material had weighed on its third-quarter operating profit for 75 million euros.

($1 = 0.8722 euros)

