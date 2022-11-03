Pirelli ups 2022 sales view as pricing, product mix give boost

Credit: REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

November 03, 2022 — 01:07 pm EDT

Written by Federico Maccioni for Reuters ->

Adds details

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli PIRC.MI on Thursday lifted its 2022 sales forecast after third-quarter figures came in above expectations, citing the resilience of its business model and measures put in place against market volatility.

The manufacturer of tyres for Formula One and high-end carmakers such as BMW BMWG.DE and Audi expects to book revenues of around 6.5 billion euros ($6.3 billion) this year compared with a previous guidance range of between 6.2-6.3 billion euros.

The improved guidance stemmed from the implementation of price increases and the impact of a better product mix in the first nine months of the year, which offset higher raw material costs and the hit from inflation.

Pirelli, which confirmed its full-year adjusted operating profit margin forecasts of around 15%, posted better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Adjusted operating profits rose 22.8% to 271.9 million euros in the July-to-September period, beating a company-provided analyst consensus of 259 million euros. Revenues jumped almost 30% to 1.84 billion euros. ($1 = 1.0262 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Agnieszka Flak and Keith Weir)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter