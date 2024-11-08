Pirelli Sets Virtual Shareholders’ Meeting for December 2024

Pirelli & C. SpA (IT:PIRC) has released an update.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. has scheduled its Shareholders’ Meeting for December 12, 2024, in Milan to discuss amendments for virtual participation and voting rights, as well as sustainability reporting certification. The meeting aims to update regulations to align with these changes and will be held exclusively through a designated representative without physical attendance.

