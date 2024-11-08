News & Insights

Stocks

Pirelli Sets Virtual Shareholders’ Meeting for December 2024

November 08, 2024 — 10:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pirelli & C. SpA (IT:PIRC) has released an update.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. has scheduled its Shareholders’ Meeting for December 12, 2024, in Milan to discuss amendments for virtual participation and voting rights, as well as sustainability reporting certification. The meeting aims to update regulations to align with these changes and will be held exclusively through a designated representative without physical attendance.

For further insights into IT:PIRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.