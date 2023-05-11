Pirelli sees end of Golden Power process on governance agreement after early June

Recasts with Golden Power procedure updates in first seven paragraphs

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Pirelli PIRC.MI said on Thursday it expected Italy would conclude its review of governance agreements involving the holding in the tyre maker by China's Sinochem after early June, pushing it to further postpone the appointment of its new board.

Rome's use of golden powers in most cases results in deals being approved with binding conditions to preserve the national interest.

The board appointments were initially scheduled for the shareholders meeting on June 29, while the legal term to present lists, which by law expires 25 days beforehand, fell on June 4.

The result was supported by stronger pricing capacity and product mix, as well as increased efficiency, which helped offset external headwinds such as raw materials inflation or exchange rates.

The manufacturer of tyres for Formula One and high-end carmakers such as BMW BMWG.DE and Audi on Thursday confirmed the forecasts for full-year results it had provided in February.

