Pirelli scales back involvement in Russia

Contributor
Giulia Segreti Reuters
Published

Italy's Pirelli said on Thursday it had halted investments in Russia, excluding those linked to security, and that the activity of its factories in the country would be curtailed.

ROME, March 17 (Reuters) - Italy's Pirelli PIRC.MI said on Thursday it had halted investments in Russia, excluding those linked to security, and that the activity of its factories in the country would be curtailed.

"Pirelli is against this war... The investments in the local market, excluding those linked to security, have been halted," the tyremaker said in a statement with its annual financial results.

It added that "activities of the factories in Russia will be progressively limited to those needed to guarantee the financing of salaries and social services for employees."

Pirelli manufactures around 10% of its global tyres output in two plants in Russia.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti Editing by Keith Weir)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More