Pirelli says taking action to weather Ukraine crisis hit, contingency plan ready

Federico Maccioni Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

Italian tyremaker Pirelli on Wednesday reassured it was taking steps to offset the impact of the crisis in Ukraine, and had a contingency plan ready were the situation to worsen.

The manufacturer of tyres for Formula One and high-end carmakers such as BMW BMWG.DE and Audi AUDVF.PK said it now saw its 2022 profitability in the lower part of the range it had previously provided.

While it hiked its revenue guidance for 2022, Pirelli pointed to an adjusted operating profit margin of between about 16% and 16.5%, versus up to around 17% previously.

Milan-based Pirelli manufactures around 10% of its global tyres output in Russia.

