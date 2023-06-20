Pirelli investor Camfin nominates Casaluci as new CEO for tyremaker

Recasts after Camfin statement

MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - Pirelli PIRC.MI investor Camfin, the vehicle of Marco Tronchetti Provera, said on Tuesday it would propose Andrea Casaluci as the new CEO of the Italian tyremaker, promoting him from General Manager Operations.

Current Pirelli deputy-CEO Giorgio Bruno, who had been lined up to replace Tronchetti Provera for the top job, expressed the intention to leave Pirelli's board and pursue his own business interests, Camfin said in a statement.

"As a consequence he is not available to be indicated as chief executive officer of Pirelli," it said.

That meant that Camfin retained the power to designate the Pirelli CEO.

"After collaborating for many years on the guidance of the development of the Pirelli Group, I have decided to embark on my own entrepreneurial course, which will absorb my professional energies in future," Bruno said in the statement.

Rome also said Sinochem should pick eight members of Pirelli's 15-strong board, leaving four to Camfin.

