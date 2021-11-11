Pirelli inches up revenue, cash FY guidance after Q3 earnings rise 4%

Italian tyremaker Pirelli on Thursday inched up its full-year forecasts on revenue and cash generation after its operating profit grew 4% in the third quarter despite a negative impact from raw material prices and exchange rates.

Pirelli, the sole supplier of Formula One tyres, sees its revenues between 5.1 billion euros ($5.85 billion) and 5.15 billion euros this year, compared to an already upgraded forecast of between 5-5.1 billion euros provided in August.

It guided for a full-year net cash generation between 390-410 million euros, up from a previous range of 360-390 million euros.

