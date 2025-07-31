Pirelli H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Italian tire maker Pirelli (PIRC.MI, PPAMY.PK, PPAMF.PK) Thursday reported results for the first-half of 2025, with net income and revenues increasing from last year.

Net income for the period was 264.0 million euros or 0.25 euro per share, compared to 231.3 million euros or 0.22 euro per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income for the period was 320.2 million euros, compared to 283.0 million euros.

EBIT for the period was 479.6 million euros, up from 466.6 million euros last year.

Revenues for the period were 3.499 billion euros, up from 3.448 billion euros last year.

In the second quarter of 2025, revenues were 1.740 billion euros, down 0.7% compared with the same period of 2024. Organic revenues growth was 4.0.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, Pirelli now forecasts revenues between 6.7 billion and 6.8 billion euros, down from previous estimate of 6.8 billion and 7.0 billion euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.