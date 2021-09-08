Pirelli CFO Francesco Tanzi To Step Down, Effective Dec. 31

(RTTNews) - Italian tyre manufacturer Pirelli (PPAMY.PK, PPAMF.PK) announced Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Francesco Tanzi tendered his resignation from the company, effective December 31, 2021, to pursue a new professional experience.

Tanzi is also the manager responsible for the preparation of the company's financial documents.

Marco Tronchetti Provera, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will propose to the board meeting scheduled for November 11 the nomination of the new manager responsible for the preparation of the company's financial documents, in accordance with current legislation.

Tanzi does not own ordinary shares in the company.

