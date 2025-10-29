Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (PLLIF) Price Target Increased by 16.49% to 8.41

The average one-year price target for Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCPK:PLLIF) has been revised to $8.41 / share. This is an increase of 16.49% from the prior estimate of $7.22 dated October 21, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.44 to a high of $9.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.81% from the latest reported closing price of $6.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pirelli & C. S.p.A.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLLIF is 0.15%, an increase of 3.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 62,758K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 5,510K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,038K shares , representing a decrease of 27.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLLIF by 26.08% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,297K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,281K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLLIF by 1.68% over the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 5,173K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,238K shares , representing an increase of 18.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLLIF by 31.33% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,985K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 3,528K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903K shares , representing a decrease of 10.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLLIF by 7.50% over the last quarter.

