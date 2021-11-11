Markets

Pirelli 9-month Revenues Up 28%

(RTTNews) - Italian tire maker Pirelli (PPAMY.PK, PPAMF.PK) Thursday reported nine-month net income of 236.2 million euros or 0.22 euro per share, compared to net loss of 17.8 million euros or 0.02 euro per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income for the period was 360.1 million euros, compared to 115.2 million euros.

EBIT for the period was 426.3 million euros, up from 95.6 million euros last year.

Revenues for the nine-month period were 3.98 billion euro, up 28.6% from 3.09 billion euros last year.

Revenue growth were drive by increase in demand. Revenues saw organic growth of 31.0%.

