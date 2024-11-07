News & Insights

Markets

Pirelli 9-Month Profit Down

November 07, 2024 — 01:12 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Italian tire maker Pirelli (PPAMY.PK, PPAMF.PK) Thursday reported nine-month net income of 371.1 million euros or 0.35 euro per share, compared to 411.0 million euros or 0.39 euro per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income for the period was 448.4 million euros, compared to 453.1 million euros.

EBIT for the period was 707.8 million euros, up from 668.3 million euros last year.

Revenues for the nine-month period were 5.184 billion euro, up 0.5% from 5.160 billion euros last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.