News & Insights

US Markets
BP

PIRC recommends vote for BP climate activist resolution

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 24, 2023 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by Shadia Nasralla for Reuters ->

Adds details on other recommendations

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Investor advisory firm PIRC on Monday recommended that BP BP.L shareholders vote against the company's chair over climate concerns and in favour of a climate activist resolution at the energy group's annual general meeting on Thursday.

Major investor advisers ISS and Glass Lewis have recommended BP shareholders oppose the climate resolution filed by activist group Follow This.

Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors and itself built on oil and gas revenue, said on Saturday it would vote against the Follow This resolution.

In February BP rowed back on plans to slash its 2019 oil and gas output levels by 40% by 2030, and now it envisages a 25% cut, angering climate activists but seeing its share price surge.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman and Louise Heavens)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.