PIRC recommends vote for BP climate activist resolution

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Investor advisory firm PIRC on Monday recommended that BP BP.L shareholders vote against the company's chair over climate concerns and in favour of a climate activist resolution at the energy group's annual general meeting on Thursday.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman )

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.