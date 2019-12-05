Pirates kidnap 19 crew members of Greek tanker off Nigeria

ATHENS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pirates have kidnapped 19 crew members of a crude oil tanker off Nigeria, an official with the ship's operator said on Thursday.

The vessel was attacked 77 nautical miles off Bonny island on Dec. 3 and the crew were seized, the official said

The Hong Kong-flagged supertanker Nave Constellation, capable of carrying up to 2 million barrels of oil, is operated by Greek shipping company Navios Tankers Management.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Jonathan Saul and Hugh Lawson)

