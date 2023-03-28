World Markets

Pirates board Danish-owned ship in Gulf of Guinea

March 28, 2023 — 05:52 am EDT

Written by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Louise Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, March 28 (Reuters) - Pirates on Saturday attacked and boarded a Danish-owned ship in the Gulf of Guinea, shipping company Monjasa said on Tuesday.

All 16 crew members sought refuge in a safe room onboard the Monjasa Reformer vessel, a spokesperson for the shipping company said.

The Liberian-flagged oil and chemical tanker, which was sitting idle, was attacked about 140 nautical miles west of the Republic of Congo's Port Pointe-Noire.

All communications channels with the vessel are currently down, the spokesperson said.

The vessel is operated by Dubai-based Montec Ship Management, which is owned by Monjasa.

