Piramal Enterprises (NSE:PEL) Price Target Increased by 7.98% to 1,113.91

The average one-year price target for Piramal Enterprises (NSE:PEL) has been revised to 1,113.91 / share. This is an increase of 7.98% from the prior estimate of 1,031.58 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 858.50 to a high of 1,291.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.19% from the latest reported closing price of 942.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piramal Enterprises. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEL is 0.10%, an increase of 10.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.95% to 21,336K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,721K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,040K shares, representing an increase of 18.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEL by 3.31% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 3,463K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,473K shares, representing an increase of 28.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEL by 18.00% over the last quarter.

TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 2,401K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,392K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,153K shares, representing a decrease of 31.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEL by 41.28% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,745K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

