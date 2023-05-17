Piramal Enterprises (NSE:PEL) Price Target Decreased by 5.81% to 1,038.87

The average one-year price target for Piramal Enterprises (NSE:PEL) has been revised to 1,038.87 / share. This is an decrease of 5.81% from the prior estimate of 1,102.98 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 909.00 to a high of 1,196.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.85% from the latest reported closing price of 717.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piramal Enterprises. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 35.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEL is 0.09%, a decrease of 15.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.83% to 20,448K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,153K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares, representing an increase of 57.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEL by 107.88% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,040K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,039K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEL by 12.27% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 2,473K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares, representing an increase of 28.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEL by 25.64% over the last quarter.

TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 2,401K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEL by 0.41% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,745K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,734K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEL by 15.34% over the last quarter.

