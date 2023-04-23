Piraeus Financial Holdings (LON:0RTY) Price Target Decreased by 7.06% to 1.80

The average one-year price target for Piraeus Financial Holdings (LON:0RTY) has been revised to 1.80 / share. This is an decrease of 7.06% from the prior estimate of 1.93 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.21 to a high of 2.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.28% from the latest reported closing price of 1.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piraeus Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0RTY is 0.19%, an increase of 32.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.27% to 98,360K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 21,382K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,814K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RTY by 46.40% over the last quarter.

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 10,613K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,765K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,484K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,749K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RTY by 38.25% over the last quarter.

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 5,652K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,684K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RTY by 43.50% over the last quarter.

