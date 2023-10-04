Piraeus Financial Holdings (FRA:BKP) Price Target Increased by 6.24% to 3.66

The average one-year price target for Piraeus Financial Holdings (FRA:BKP) has been revised to 3.66 / share. This is an increase of 6.24% from the prior estimate of 3.44 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.03 to a high of 4.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.89% from the latest reported closing price of 2.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piraeus Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 15.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKP is 0.32%, an increase of 30.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.72% to 118,513K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 21,385K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,382K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKP by 50.79% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,158K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,583K shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKP by 58.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,049K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,848K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKP by 55.56% over the last quarter.

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 8,935K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,488K shares, representing a decrease of 17.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKP by 1.23% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,383K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,291K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKP by 17.56% over the last quarter.

