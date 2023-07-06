Piraeus Financial Holdings (FRA:BKP) Price Target Increased by 13.40% to 3.21

The average one-year price target for Piraeus Financial Holdings (FRA:BKP) has been revised to 3.21 / share. This is an increase of 13.40% from the prior estimate of 2.83 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.27 to a high of 4.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.15% from the latest reported closing price of 3.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piraeus Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 11.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKP is 0.24%, an increase of 34.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.17% to 111,353K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 21,382K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 10,488K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,613K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKP by 60.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,848K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,484K shares, representing an increase of 15.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKP by 35.22% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,583K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,765K shares, representing an increase of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKP by 31.23% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,291K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,562K shares, representing an increase of 11.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKP by 85.85% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.